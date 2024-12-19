Charm that enchants
Nicholas Ofczarek escapes everyday life with a smile
Nicholas Ofczarek dives into the almost unfathomable depths of wine cellars like no other, sinking into vinophile bliss as the Burgenland testimonial. For the new advertising campaign, the gifted actor first got dressed up - and then straight into the water.
"You can only enjoy a spa like this there!" Seductive announcement! In his role as "Burgenland Ambassador", the versatile member of the Vienna Burgtheater ensemble walks along magical wellness paths.
"Get out of everyday life"
Under the motto "Get out of everyday life", the campaign combines the unique strengths of four Pannonian spas: Allegria Resort Stegersbach, Avita Resort Bad Tatzmannsdorf, Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg and St. Martins Therme & Lodge are joining forces to present an initiative that aims to put Burgenland even more in the spotlight as a first-class wellness and family destination.
Leave everyday life behind
"Nicholas Ofczarek is the perfect brand ambassador. Thanks to his authenticity and expressive presence, he lends a special magic to the places of strength and relaxation," praises Governor and Tourism Officer Hans Peter Doskozil. "Burgenland's thermal spas stand for joie de vivre and enjoyment. That's exactly what I try to convey, to simply leave everyday life behind with total dedication," reveals Nicholas Ofczarek.
What makes the four wellness oases so special:
Allegria Resort Stegersbach: the ideal combination of spa enjoyment, golf and leisure fun
Avita Resort Bad Tatzmannsdorf: multi-award-winning refuge of peace and relaxation
Sonnentherme Lutzmannsburg: a paradise for families with fast slides and child-friendly thermal baths
St. Martins Therme & Lodge: the perfect combination of luxury and nature on the edge of the Lake Neusiedl - Seewinkel National Park
New campaign
A success in series: The "So einen Thermengenuss spielt's nur da"-glanzstück is the fourth prank of the popular actor. "Thanks to his special gift and expressiveness, we want to score even more points as a thermal spa hotspot," says Burgenland Tourism Managing Director Didi Tunkel. The campaign officially starts on Friday. The enjoyment film will flicker across the screens and displays of all relevant channels, from TV to social media.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.