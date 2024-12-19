These EPUs get the advertising boost

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
19.12.2024 00:01

Whether as a craftsman, consultant, retailer or service provider: one-person businesses (EPU) make a significant contribution to the success of our business location. However, they often lack the necessary resources to present themselves effectively on the market and increase their own level of awareness. Together with the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber and kronehit, we looked for the best EPU of the year - and found them!

0 Kommentare

As pillars of the economy, one-person companies (EPU) prove every day how much commitment and innovative spirit can be found in small structures. They are flexible, efficient and help to keep the economy running. But who are the companies that have particularly impressed this year?

The winners in the spotlight
 After more than1500 applications and an intensive selection process, they have now been chosen - the most outstanding one-person companies of the year:

A big thank you and congratulations!
 We would like to congratulate all the winning companies on their success and thank them for their valuable contribution to the local economy. One-person companies are at the heart of many industries and prove day after day that you can achieve great things on your own. We wish you continued success!  

