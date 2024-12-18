Novichok suspected
Mother of Kremlin critic poisoned in Berlin?
The mother of Kremlin critic Kara-Mursa has been admitted to hospital in the German capital. Police investigations are in full swing - according to a spokesman, a homicide is suspected.
The woman had expressed suspicion in a clinic that she had been poisoned, as the authorities announced on Platform X on Tuesday. She was then transferred to the isolation ward of the Charité hospital.
The Russian Kremlin critic Kara-Mursa had made it public that his mother was being treated at the Charité hospital in Berlin. However, the suspicion of poisoning and a heart attack had not been confirmed, Kara-Mursa wrote on Telegram and X on Tuesday evening at around 7.00 pm.
Diagnosis probably did not come from Charité
However, this diagnosis was apparently not made at Charité. Charité spokesperson Markus Heggen told Deutsche Presse-Agentur that "one person" was only admitted to Charité's special isolation ward at around 8pm. The person is being comprehensively examined there. He did not want to comment on the person's identity.
In response to X, Charité announced that it operates Germany's largest special isolation ward on behalf of the federal states of Berlin and Brandenburg, specializing in the treatment of patients with highly contagious and life-threatening infections. "Charité's special isolation ward enables optimal medical care under the highest isolation conditions, even in cases of contamination with non-biological hazardous substances."
Son has already survived poison attacks
The "Tagesspiegel" reported, citing security circles, that there was initially a suspicion of poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok. Heggen did not want to comment on this.
Kara-Mursa is one of the most prominent members of the Russian opposition. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison there in April 2023 on charges of high treason, but was released in August of this year in a prisoner exchange between Russia and the West and flown out of Russia. The now 42-year-old has already survived two poison attacks.
