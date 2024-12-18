Only details left
Perez out! Driver carousel at Red Bull is spinning
Sergio Perez will probably no longer be driving alongside world champion Max Verstappen in the upcoming Formula 1 season. Consistent reports from the Red Bull environment confirm that the Mexican's departure is a done deal and that only the final internal details remain to be clarified. A successor has also already been decided.
Sky, Canal+ and sources close to Red Bull report that Perez's expected departure has been decided. According to the report, team boss Christian Horner, chief advisor Helmut Marko, sports boss Oliver Mintzlaff and the Thai Yoovidhya clan have agreed that Perez will no longer drive alongside Verstappen next season.
Only the final details of the contract termination are still being clarified. Although Perez was still on the road with the team on Tuesday, the Mexican's performance was ultimately too weak to convince the bosses that a turnaround will be possible next year. For the 34-year-old, it is also likely to mean the end of his Formula 1 career.
And who will replace Lawson?
His successor has also been chosen. Liam Lawson will probably sit next to Verstappen in the Red Bull cockpit next season. The New Zealander already replaced veteran Daniel Ricciardo at Racing Bulls last season. Marko in particular is considered a great supporter of the 22-year-old. Although he has only contested eleven races in the "premier class", Red Bull has high hopes for him.
Lawson's move to Red Bull has created a vacancy at the Racing Bulls junior team. While there was initially speculation that Franco Colapinto would be given the cockpit, Isack Hadjar from the RB academy is now considered the favorite.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.