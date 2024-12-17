Hungary changes election rules: Orbán’s party benefits

Orbán has new competition

The next regular parliamentary elections will take place in spring 2026. The right-wing populist Orbán has ruled the central European EU country in a partially authoritarian manner since 2010. Since spring 2024, however, he has been under pressure from political newcomer and former government insider Péter Magyar. His Tisza party (Party for Respect and Freedom) is currently well ahead of Orbán's right-wing nationalist Fidesz in various opinion polls.