This is how the Sturm coach experienced the Parensen wedding
It was already Christmas on Tuesday for the Sturm fans. Because: Jürgen Säumel remains head coach of the double winners! Sporting director Michael "Micha" Parensen has decided to do so. The right decision, Säumel has more than earned this opportunity with his excellent work as Ilzer's successor.
The die was cast late on Monday. Parensen had a detailed telephone conversation with Christian Jauk. The Sturm president then informed his board on Tuesday morning. "I had just dropped my daughter off at nursery when Michael called me and told me his decision," says Säumel, who is currently staying with his family in Neumarkt.
And breathed a sigh of relief in the good Upper Styrian country air. "My future has naturally been on my mind over the last few days. I was happy that things have gone so well so far, but I also really wanted to continue my work at Sturm," emphasizes the club legend.
I'll be meeting Micha in Graz before New Year's Eve to discuss a few things regarding squad planning. I hope that all the players will stay on board in the spring.
Sturm-Trainer Jürgen Säumel
Last Friday, Parensen had a good talk with the interim coach, after which the sporting director flew to his family in Berlin, where his "yes to Säumel" has matured over the last few days. "Jürgen took over the team in a challenging phase for the entire club and was able to defend the lead in the Bundesliga and pick up the first points in the Champions League with a lot of commitment and passion," said the German.
Meeting before New Year's Eve
Of course, boss Jauk was also happy with the decision, having campaigned for the 40-year-old from Upper Styria since Ilzer's departure and immediately congratulated him. "I am delighted that Jürgen and his team were able to convince our Managing Director Sport. This is another sign of continuity in our work."
Säumel will officially start as head coach at his favorite club at the start of training on January 3, but behind the scenes he will of course start much earlier. "I'm meeting with Micha in Graz before New Year's Eve to discuss a few things regarding squad planning. I hope that all the players stay on board in the spring," says the former midfield strategist, who has not been unaware of the transfer rumors surrounding Böving (Italy) and Wüthrich (Germany).
Michael Madl and Sargon Duran will remain on board as assistant coaches, and a replacement will be brought in for athletics coach Marco Angeler, who has also left for Hoffenheim.
"I already have a few names in mind. Everything should be in place by January 3," says the fan favorite, who has had an exhausting few months. As coach of Sturm's two-man team, the Youth League team and most recently as interim coach. "It was an intense time! Now I'm trying to find a good balance and want to take a few days off in addition to planning."
"Great responsibility"
There could not have been a better Christmas present for Säumel. "In sporting terms, I certainly couldn't have imagined anything better. Even my time as a player at Sturm was wonderful, then the job with the two-man team and now I'm the coach of the professionals. That fills me with pride, it's something special and also a great responsibility. I'm looking forward to this challenge and will do everything I can to ensure that we continue to be successful," says the down-to-earth Styrian, who is bursting with energy.
One thing is certain: the new head coach will continue to live in the idyllic community not far from the Carinthian border. "That has worked out well so far, I have the apartment in Graz and commute to my family in Neumarkt."
