This is how the Sturm coach experienced the Parensen wedding

"Great responsibility"

There could not have been a better Christmas present for Säumel. "In sporting terms, I certainly couldn't have imagined anything better. Even my time as a player at Sturm was wonderful, then the job with the two-man team and now I'm the coach of the professionals. That fills me with pride, it's something special and also a great responsibility. I'm looking forward to this challenge and will do everything I can to ensure that we continue to be successful," says the down-to-earth Styrian, who is bursting with energy.