Son stabbed father to death
This is how the night of horror in the house of death unfolded
Unbelievable scenes took place on January 19 in a pretty detached house in Oberberg am Inn (Upper Austria). The 22-year-old son is said to have murdered his father (59) - with numerous stab wounds. The crime was re-enacted on Tuesday. The defense attorney had requested a local inspection.
A cold wind blew up from the Inn. Almost exactly eleven months to the day after the terrible bloody deed in Obernberg am Inn, the accused (22) was back at the scene of the crime, his parents' house, for the first time on Tuesday. The man, who has several previous convictions, is accused of murdering his father (59). After being stabbed at least seven times, he fled to a neighbor's house and then bled to death on the way to the hospital.
Jurors should get a picture
Although a 3D representation of the house had even been created, lawyer Andreas Mauhart insisted on an on-site inspection. "So that the jury can get an idea," said the defense lawyer. A picture of the cramped conditions in the house and the noise of the two shots that the father had allegedly fired in the direction of his son. Mauhart, who is representing the 22-year-old pro bono, i.e. free of charge, has also commissioned an expert opinion on this, because: "The indictment only mentions warning shots in the air, which can't be true," says the lawyer.
Lawyer pleads self-defense
"We still want an acquittal. It could be one of those rare cases where self-defense is assumed in a homicide. If my client had no facial tattoos and no criminal history, this trial would never have happened. After all, it looks like his father wanted to shoot him."
Neither expert witness Adelheid Kastner nor public prosecutor Alois Ebner are allowed to talk about the ongoing proceedings. But they can talk about what happens next: "At the next hearing, there will be expert reports on the firearm, the psychological-psychiatric report and the forensic report on the stab wounds," says Ebner. The trial will continue in spring.
