This is how the night of horror in the house of death unfolded

Jurors should get a picture

Although a 3D representation of the house had even been created, lawyer Andreas Mauhart insisted on an on-site inspection. "So that the jury can get an idea," said the defense lawyer. A picture of the cramped conditions in the house and the noise of the two shots that the father had allegedly fired in the direction of his son. Mauhart, who is representing the 22-year-old pro bono, i.e. free of charge, has also commissioned an expert opinion on this, because: "The indictment only mentions warning shots in the air, which can't be true," says the lawyer.