Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Threat against schools

16 emails kept St. Pölten on tenterhooks

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 17:15

16 emails kept St. Pölten on tenterhooks: the majority of schools in the provincial capital were the target of a bomb threat on Tuesday night. They were closed. The "Krone" knows the content of the letter.

0 Kommentare

A seemingly inconspicuous e-mail in the electronic mailbox of 16 directorates had a huge impact on the provincial capital on Tuesday morning. It had no subject, but the content made the head teachers' blood run cold. Initially, a few lines of text were written in Arabic, but the sender provided a translation.

And it was unmistakable: "You will pay for your disbelief. An explosive device was planted in the building during maintenance work. It will explode on Tuesday at 12 noon". Right at the beginning of the letter, the author apologized to the students for his "explosive message threat".

The police cordoned off the Grillparzer Campus in St. Pölten. (Bild: Thomas Werth, Krone KREATIV)
The police cordoned off the Grillparzer Campus in St. Pölten.
(Bild: Thomas Werth, Krone KREATIV)
Elementary school in the St. Georgen district was closed (Bild: Thomas Werth, Krone KREATIV)
Elementary school in the St. Georgen district was closed
(Bild: Thomas Werth, Krone KREATIV)
The high school in Josefstraße was also affected. (Bild: Thomas Werth)
The high school in Josefstraße was also affected.
(Bild: Thomas Werth)
The Hesser barracks were made available for the care of schoolchildren. (Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
The Hesser barracks were made available for the care of schoolchildren.
(Bild: Molnar Attila/Attila Molnar)
The email brought back memories of threats against the St. Pölten train station in October. (Bild: DOKU-NÖ/DOKU NÖ)
The email brought back memories of threats against the St. Pölten train station in October.
(Bild: DOKU-NÖ/DOKU NÖ)

The identical e-mails were signed with "Abu Ibrahim", the name of a German jihadist imprisoned in France who was said to have close contacts with Osama bin Laden.

The crisis team met in the early hours of the morning, and shortly afterwards it was clear that no lessons would be held in any of the affected schools. Many parents were informed within the school in good time, but for some this came too late. Their children were already on their way. In at least two schools, the threat is also said to have ended up in the spam folder, where it was only discovered just before the start of lessons after a request from the police. The children concerned were either accompanied by teachers to safe alternative places or had to be picked up again.

Zitat Icon

In close consultation with the police, it was decided to keep the schools closed on Wednesday for safety reasons.

Susanne Schiller, Sprecherin der Bildungsdirektion NÖ

Together with the education authority, childcare facilities were organized, according to the education directorate. The Hesser barracks were opened without further ado for around 300 pupils. Children were also accommodated at other "secret" locations on Tuesday. It also quickly became clear that schools would remain closed today, Wednesday. "This decision was made in consultation with the police for security reasons," explained the Education Directorate.

All affected buildings were monitored by the executive and the interior was thoroughly searched. The sender himself is still unknown. Intensive investigations are now underway to determine whether it is the same threatening letter writer who simultaneously wrote to schools in Upper Austria, Styria, Carinthia and weeks earlier to the elementary school in the St. Pölten district of Wagram.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Thomas Werth
Thomas Werth
Porträt von Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf