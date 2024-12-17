16 emails kept St. Pölten on tenterhooks

The crisis team met in the early hours of the morning, and shortly afterwards it was clear that no lessons would be held in any of the affected schools. Many parents were informed within the school in good time, but for some this came too late. Their children were already on their way. In at least two schools, the threat is also said to have ended up in the spam folder, where it was only discovered just before the start of lessons after a request from the police. The children concerned were either accompanied by teachers to safe alternative places or had to be picked up again.