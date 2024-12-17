Threat against schools
16 emails kept St. Pölten on tenterhooks
16 emails kept St. Pölten on tenterhooks: the majority of schools in the provincial capital were the target of a bomb threat on Tuesday night. They were closed. The "Krone" knows the content of the letter.
A seemingly inconspicuous e-mail in the electronic mailbox of 16 directorates had a huge impact on the provincial capital on Tuesday morning. It had no subject, but the content made the head teachers' blood run cold. Initially, a few lines of text were written in Arabic, but the sender provided a translation.
And it was unmistakable: "You will pay for your disbelief. An explosive device was planted in the building during maintenance work. It will explode on Tuesday at 12 noon". Right at the beginning of the letter, the author apologized to the students for his "explosive message threat".
The identical e-mails were signed with "Abu Ibrahim", the name of a German jihadist imprisoned in France who was said to have close contacts with Osama bin Laden.
The crisis team met in the early hours of the morning, and shortly afterwards it was clear that no lessons would be held in any of the affected schools. Many parents were informed within the school in good time, but for some this came too late. Their children were already on their way. In at least two schools, the threat is also said to have ended up in the spam folder, where it was only discovered just before the start of lessons after a request from the police. The children concerned were either accompanied by teachers to safe alternative places or had to be picked up again.
In close consultation with the police, it was decided to keep the schools closed on Wednesday for safety reasons.
Together with the education authority, childcare facilities were organized, according to the education directorate. The Hesser barracks were opened without further ado for around 300 pupils. Children were also accommodated at other "secret" locations on Tuesday. It also quickly became clear that schools would remain closed today, Wednesday. "This decision was made in consultation with the police for security reasons," explained the Education Directorate.
All affected buildings were monitored by the executive and the interior was thoroughly searched. The sender himself is still unknown. Intensive investigations are now underway to determine whether it is the same threatening letter writer who simultaneously wrote to schools in Upper Austria, Styria, Carinthia and weeks earlier to the elementary school in the St. Pölten district of Wagram.
