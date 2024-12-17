In an argument with girlfriend
Defendant threw Chihuahua off the balcony
A Styrian woman turned to the police for help because of her brutal partner in the fall. But in court, where the 26-year-old was brought out of custody, everything suddenly changed. Because then she loved him again.
Continued violence, trespassing, cruelty to animals, damage to property - the list of charges is long. Judge Andreas Rom goes through it point by point with the defendant.
"Insulted and strangled?" - "No!" - "Prevented from leaving the apartment and pushed against the toilet door?" - "No, that was unintentional, we tripped." - "Dragged across the meadow by the hair?" - "Yes." - "Threw the dog from the balcony onto the lawn in a high arc so that it injured its hind leg?" - "Unfortunately, yes." - "Destroyed a picture frame?" - "Yes, they were photos of us together."
"Must work on myself"
The petrol station attendant already has four relevant previous convictions. Eight months in prison are still outstanding from a conditional release. "You're a bully in relationships. Can't you control yourself or can't handle women? Then you'd better stay alone," the judge advises him. "I'm ashamed anyway. I need to work on myself," emphasizes the 26-year-old. "So you think you'll be smarter after the fifth time?" says the judge slightly ironically.
Are you not in control of yourself or don't you know how to deal with women?
Richter Andreas Rom
After the partner, who has fallen in love again, refuses to testify (she is legally entitled to do so), all her statements can no longer be used in court. "You go to the police begging for help and now you don't want to testify?" - "No, I don't want to," she says. She gives her friend an encouraging look and leaves.
"Can only help if we get something"
"Everyone is the architect of their own fortune," shrugs prosecutor Gilbert Zechner-Gfrerer. "But it shouldn't be said that we didn't do anything." - "We can only help if we get something," adds the chairman.
Hands off alcohol and other stimulants. This is the path that leads to the abyss.
Verteidiger Klaus Kocher
"It's the last call to get the train on the tracks," emphasizes defence lawyer Klaus Kocher. "Hands off the alcohol and the other stimulants. That's the track that leads to the abyss," he advises his client.
The sentence: nine months in prison, plus the remaining eight months of conditional release. "So that you can think about what you want to do next," concludes the judge. The 26-year-old accepted the decision immediately.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
