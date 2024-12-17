Two children fall ill
Mpox alert: school closed as a precautionary measure
As a precautionary measure following the outbreak of the new variant of the Mpox virus in two children, a school near Cologne in Germany has been closed for the time being.
Pupils at a special school in Rösrath will receive distance learning up to and including Friday. This preventative measure is in place until the Christmas vacations, which last until January 6 in North Rhine-Westphalia.
In order to avoid close contact between pupils and thus prevent the further possible spread of Mpox, the school premises will remain closed, the district explained. The health department and school management had decided to take this preventative measure after intensive discussions with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and other specialist institutions with a view to the pupils who require special protection.
Family with infection in quarantine
Previously, an infection with the new variant of the Mpox virus, known as clade 1b, had been detected in four members of a family living in the Rheinisch-Bergisch district. Among them are two children. The family is in quarantine. So far, the course of the disease has been mild. After the infections became known, the public health department identified and informed contact persons from the school and work environment.
Virus is transmitted from skin to skin
Mpox symptoms include a typical skin rash and often general symptoms such as fever, headaches and muscle pain. Fatal cases are rare. Mpox - formerly known as monkeypox - is not very contagious. "Close physical contact is required for the transmission of Mpox," writes the RKI. The virus is mainly transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact. The first case of Mpox variant 1b in Germany was detected in a man in Cologne in mid-October.
