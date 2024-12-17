Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Two children fall ill

Mpox alert: school closed as a precautionary measure

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 13:38

As a precautionary measure following the outbreak of the new variant of the Mpox virus in two children, a school near Cologne in Germany has been closed for the time being.

0 Kommentare

Pupils at a special school in Rösrath will receive distance learning up to and including Friday. This preventative measure is in place until the Christmas vacations, which last until January 6 in North Rhine-Westphalia.

In order to avoid close contact between pupils and thus prevent the further possible spread of Mpox, the school premises will remain closed, the district explained. The health department and school management had decided to take this preventative measure after intensive discussions with the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) and other specialist institutions with a view to the pupils who require special protection.

Family with infection in quarantine
Previously, an infection with the new variant of the Mpox virus, known as clade 1b, had been detected in four members of a family living in the Rheinisch-Bergisch district. Among them are two children. The family is in quarantine. So far, the course of the disease has been mild. After the infections became known, the public health department identified and informed contact persons from the school and work environment.

Virus is transmitted from skin to skin
Mpox symptoms include a typical skin rash and often general symptoms such as fever, headaches and muscle pain. Fatal cases are rare. Mpox - formerly known as monkeypox - is not very contagious. "Close physical contact is required for the transmission of Mpox," writes the RKI. The virus is mainly transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact. The first case of Mpox variant 1b in Germany was detected in a man in Cologne in mid-October.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf