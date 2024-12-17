Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" competition

Experience the musical highlight up close

Nachrichten
17.12.2024 18:15

Milestone for the successful production at the Raimund Theater: "The Phantom of the Opera" celebrated its 200th performance in Vienna in November and the run continues unabated. This is also due to the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical by the world-famous producer Cameron Mackintosh. With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win tickets for the performance on January 3rd!

0 Kommentare

A 500 kilogram chandelier, around 220 props and over 300 costumes per evening as well as the musical accompaniment of 28 musicians make every performance an unforgettable experience. Anton Zetterholm, who as the Phantom needs 90 minutes every evening for the elaborate make-up, is also enthusiastic and even after more than 200 shows "never gets bored because the role offers so much. The Phantom is a very lonely man, but he has feelings too. In this new version of the play, we try to understand him as a human being and look behind his façade."

(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: BW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: BW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)
(Bild: VBW_Deen_van_Meer)

Another highlight is the soundscape, in which a total of 213 loudspeakers are used to transport the audience into the dark, mysterious atmosphere of the Paris Opera House. Christian Struppeck, musical director of Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, is proud of the success of the classic: "'The Phantom of the Opera' is still considered one of the most famous musicals of all time and has written musical success history in every respect."

Advent campaign of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien

Musical tickets under the Christmas tree? For all those who are still looking for a suitable Christmas present, VBW has the following Advent promotion:From December 1 to December 26 inclusive, you will receive -24 percent off all available performances for "Rock Me Amadeus - The Falco Musical" and "The Phantom of the Opera" from January 7 to March 30, 2025 inclusive. All information at adventaktion.musicalvienna.at

Take part and win
The "Krone" is giving away 3x2 top seats for the performance of "Phantom of the Opera" on January 3 at 3:00 pm at the Raimund Theater in Vienna. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is December 23, 09:00. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf