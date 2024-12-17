"Krone" competition
Experience the musical highlight up close
Milestone for the successful production at the Raimund Theater: "The Phantom of the Opera" celebrated its 200th performance in Vienna in November and the run continues unabated. This is also due to the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical by the world-famous producer Cameron Mackintosh. With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win tickets for the performance on January 3rd!
A 500 kilogram chandelier, around 220 props and over 300 costumes per evening as well as the musical accompaniment of 28 musicians make every performance an unforgettable experience. Anton Zetterholm, who as the Phantom needs 90 minutes every evening for the elaborate make-up, is also enthusiastic and even after more than 200 shows "never gets bored because the role offers so much. The Phantom is a very lonely man, but he has feelings too. In this new version of the play, we try to understand him as a human being and look behind his façade."
Another highlight is the soundscape, in which a total of 213 loudspeakers are used to transport the audience into the dark, mysterious atmosphere of the Paris Opera House. Christian Struppeck, musical director of Vereinigte Bühnen Wien, is proud of the success of the classic: "'The Phantom of the Opera' is still considered one of the most famous musicals of all time and has written musical success history in every respect."
Advent campaign of the Vereinigte Bühnen Wien
Musical tickets under the Christmas tree? For all those who are still looking for a suitable Christmas present, VBW has the following Advent promotion:From December 1 to December 26 inclusive, you will receive -24 percent off all available performances for "Rock Me Amadeus - The Falco Musical" and "The Phantom of the Opera" from January 7 to March 30, 2025 inclusive. All information at adventaktion.musicalvienna.at
Take part and win
The "Krone" is giving away 3x2 top seats for the performance of "Phantom of the Opera" on January 3 at 3:00 pm at the Raimund Theater in Vienna. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is December 23, 09:00.
