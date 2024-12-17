Experience the musical highlight up close

A 500 kilogram chandelier, around 220 props and over 300 costumes per evening as well as the musical accompaniment of 28 musicians make every performance an unforgettable experience. Anton Zetterholm, who as the Phantom needs 90 minutes every evening for the elaborate make-up, is also enthusiastic and even after more than 200 shows "never gets bored because the role offers so much. The Phantom is a very lonely man, but he has feelings too. In this new version of the play, we try to understand him as a human being and look behind his façade."