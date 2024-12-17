WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2031? “The ÖSV is behind this bid”

The ski jump in Ramsau has been busy again for two weeks, and the cross-country ski trail has been prepared since mid-November. Everyone is ready for the Nordic Combined World Cup weekend. However, the hottest topic at the moment is still the World Cup bid for 2031 and the question: what are the chances? "We hope that we can do it," says ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober. "There are still many unanswered questions. But the ÖSV has decided to enter the race with Ramsau as a candidate. The documents have been submitted to the Ministry of Sport."