Nordic skiing
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2031? “The ÖSV is behind this bid”
The combined skiers' home World Cup is taking place in Ramsau this weekend. However, a possible World Championships in 2031 in the Styrian municipality remains a big topic in the background. Salzburg would also be involved, with the competitions on the large hill taking place in Bischofshofen.
The ski jump in Ramsau has been busy again for two weeks, and the cross-country ski trail has been prepared since mid-November. Everyone is ready for the Nordic Combined World Cup weekend. However, the hottest topic at the moment is still the World Cup bid for 2031 and the question: what are the chances? "We hope that we can do it," says ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober. "There are still many unanswered questions. But the ÖSV has decided to enter the race with Ramsau as a candidate. The documents have been submitted to the Ministry of Sport."
Unresolved situation
But there is a problem here. The problem? The political situation at federal and state level is unclear after the elections. Stadlober says: "We still need a 'go' from the state. A clear commitment is needed for a bid," emphasizes the president, who promises her husband and chairman of WSV Ramsau, Alois, full support for the World Cup project.
"Every ski association has the option to apply by May 1, 2025. As things stand, we would be the only candidate in the world for the 2031 World Championships," explains Stadlober. Salzburg would also be involved: The competitions on the big chance would take place in Bischofshofen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.