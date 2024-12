Pedestrian crosses the road and is hit by a car

The accident happened at around 5 pm. A 68-year-old woman from the Wolfsberg district was driving her car on the B70 Packer Bundesstraße from St. Andrä im Lavanttal in the direction of Wolfsberg. At exactly the same time, a 52-year-old woman from Wolfsberg crossed the road. "She crossed the road immediately in front of the approaching car," a police officer explained. The woman was hit and thrown to the ground and had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries. "There are no street lights in this area," the police added.