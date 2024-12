Top event 2025! Star coach Carlos Ortega in Vienna

Norwegians win the treble

The women's European Championship final between Norway and Denmark will be replayed on Sunday. The "Vikings" clearly prevailed 31:23 and celebrated their third European title in a row. "The way the Norwegians have been working in recent years is outstanding," says Djukic.



Three draws in the HLA Champions League

The balance in the HLA Champions League can be seen from the results of the 13th matchday. Half of the games ended in a draw, with Hard winning the West derby against Handball Tirol by one goal.



Watch the latest episode of "Handball - Das Magazin" in the video!