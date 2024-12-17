This machine makes asphalt reusable

Up to 1.5 tons of "new" asphalt every day

With the "mobile asphalt mixing plant", old asphalt residues can be recycled. The machine is filled with old asphalt residue, which is converted at 180 degrees. Up to 1.5 tons of asphalt can be reactivated in this way every day. The machine is the first of its kind in Austria to be used by local authorities. It is mainly used to fill potholes and after minor repairs.