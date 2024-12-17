Vorteilswelt
Only in Villach

This machine makes asphalt reusable

17.12.2024 15:00

Austria's first municipal "mobile asphalt mixing plant" is now in operation in Villach. It replaces the comparatively expensive "bucket asphalt" there.

Recycling instead of disposal - from the processing of used electrical appliances to all kinds of consumer goods that are no longer needed - this motto is now even being put into practice in road construction in Villach.

Up to 1.5 tons of "new" asphalt every day
With the "mobile asphalt mixing plant", old asphalt residues can be recycled. The machine is filled with old asphalt residue, which is converted at 180 degrees. Up to 1.5 tons of asphalt can be reactivated in this way every day. The machine is the first of its kind in Austria to be used by local authorities. It is mainly used to fill potholes and after minor repairs.

"The fact that we are the first in Austria to use this innovative method shows once again how intensively the city is focusing on innovation and environmental protection," says Deputy Mayor Sarah Katholnig.

Smaller road renovations are now possible all year round (Bild: Stadt Villach/Kompan)
Smaller road renovations are now possible all year round
(Bild: Stadt Villach/Kompan)

The machine can be used all year round. This means that the city is not dependent on the opening hours of the asphalt works for smaller renovations.

The comparatively expensive "bucket asphalt" previously used for small road repairs and potholes is therefore almost completely eliminated. An attractive funding package also ensures that the purchase only costs 15,000 euros. "This investment will pay for itself in just one year," says Alfred Wolligger, head of the maintenance depot.

