(Mostly) not allowed
Fuss about open stores on Sunday in Vienna
Numerous stores in Vienna's city center were open on Sunday and people were able to shop in them. This was probably illegal for at least some of the businesses.
Many people were out and about in the city center on Sunday (15 December). Passers-by noticed that many stores were also open. Even those not selling souvenirs to tourists.
"In Wollzeile and Herrengasse, around a third of the businesses were open and selling their goods," reported a Krone reader. And across all sectors. From knife stores to shoe and toy stores to stores selling oriental items.
Readers ask: Is this permitted or an illegal competitive advantage over businesses in other locations? Answer: No, this is generally not permitted.
In principle, only businesses that fall under the statutory exemption are allowed to be open on Sundays and public holidays. The Emergency Measures Group carries out regular checks throughout the city. Businesses that do not fall under this regulation or are open longer than permitted are consistently reported to the police
These exceptions include petrol stations, kiosks, stores at train stations or in designated tourist zones, which Vienna does not have. Some of the businesses are therefore likely to have opened illegally in order to boost Christmas business.
"Businesses should decide for themselves when to open. Paying rent for 30 days but only being allowed to open for 25 days is no longer affordable."
400 complaints this year
Anyone who violates the prescribed closing times will be reported (if caught). The City of Vienna inspected 310 businesses this year and filed around 400 reports, according to reports. Dietmar Schwingenschrot, Vice Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, demands: "Business owners should decide for themselves when they open. Paying rent for 30 days but only being allowed to open for 25 days is no longer affordable."
The discussion about tourism zones and Sunday opening has been going on in Vienna for decades. The governor could decree such zones. But he is waiting for the social partners to reach an agreement. And there is no such agreement.
