Surprise! Pérez on the Formula 1 entry list for 2025

So will everything work out for Red Bull Racing's number 2 after all? Not necessarily! Because the entry list of drivers is only provisional, the teams can still change the drivers named. The Racing Bulls still have a big "TBC" ("To Be Continued"), which means something like "To be continued" or "To follow". In other words, Pérez could end up having to take his hat off after all, albeit with a princely severance package from Red Bull, with talk of between 16 and 70 million euros ...