This therapy reduces cravings for alcohol

Distinction from alternative methods

This form of magnetic therapy has nothing to do with dubious "alternative" methods. The German national portal of scientific medicine (AWMF) stated the following about the procedure: "Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation is a relatively new treatment method. It is one of the so-called neurostimulatory procedures. In these procedures, nerve cells in the brain are stimulated, i.e. excited." The magnetic fields should stimulate the plasticity of the brain and thus help to balance out communication processes in the organ that are out of balance.