Mourning for mom: Boris Becker relaxes in paradise
Boris Becker (57) has appeared in public again for the first time after the difficult loss of his mother Elvira. The ex-athlete posted via Instagram from the Bahamas. A selfie shows him and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro relaxing on the beach. "Let the sun shine again," wrote the German. His fans support him on social media.
The death of his mother Elvira a few weeks ago hit Boris Becker hard. One day before his 57th birthday on November 22, the woman from Leimen passed away at the age of 89. She was his support in turbulent times.
The tennis star found out about the heavy loss by telephone. He was in Milan at the time, but immediately rushed to his home town in Baden-Württemberg. There, together with his sister Sabine, he organized the funeral of his loved one.
Elvira Becker was buried on November 30. Her son now has to grieve and has retreated to a paradisiacal place to do so. The ex-athlete posts on Instagram from the Bahamas. "Let the sun shine again," he wrote as a heartfelt wish in his comment on a series of pictures showing him and his wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro taking a much-needed break from their worries.
Boris can even smile a little again. His fans wish him the best: "Enjoy together ...... life is too short not to enjoy," writes one of his followers. "There's nothing better than having someone you love by your side and being loved," was another comment.
Becker no longer insolvent according to his lawyer
According to his lawyer, Becker has not been insolvent since April. The three-time Wimbledon winner was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in London at the end of April 2022 for concealing assets worth millions from his insolvency administrators. He was released early in December 2022 due to a special arrangement for foreign prisoners and was immediately deported to Germany.
