Wintry roads
Four accidents claimed the emergency services
In Bad Leonfelden, a car left the road, crashed into a tree and was thrown back onto the road by the force of the impact. It was just one of four accidents that involved the emergency services in Upper Austria on the third Sunday in Advent.
In the village of Oberlaimbach in Bad Leonfelden, a car left the road at around 1 p.m. on Sunday and crashed into a tree. The ambulance and emergency doctor rushed to the scene of the accident and took two people with minor injuries to hospital in Freistadt. Fortunately, the emergency doctor was not needed.
"As the car was blocking the road, traffic was stopped or regulated on both sides," said the Laimbach volunteer fire department after the incident. The Florianis also cleaned up the spilled liquids.
Collision on a wet road
At around the same time, the emergency services also had to respond to a traffic accident on a wet road in Leonding. Two cars had collided, after which two occupants were attended to by the Red Cross and helpful residents. One slightly injured person had to be taken to hospital.
The "quartet" of accidents on the third Sunday of Advent in Upper Austria was completed by a traffic accident in Marchtrenk - two people with minor injuries were taken to hospital - and an accident on the A8 near Pram. Fortunately, no ambulance transports were necessary for the latter.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
