“Silk Stockings”: In love with a robot

"You came here as a carefully programmed robot," Canfield says to Ninotschka at one point. The singer does not succeed in becoming a lover: even in her pretty white petticoat (set: Marie Caroline Rössle), and even in the final number, her Ninotschka remains a stiff technocrat with a frozen face. "Practically everything leaves me absolutely cold", she sings in the duet "I Get A Kick Out Of You" (actually from "Anything Goes"). You can hear that even where you shouldn't: In the love duets with Canfield, from which Rotschopf tries to get so much out of, but grits her teeth.