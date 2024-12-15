"Ozempic babies"
Slimming injections increase the chances of pregnancy
"Prescription drugs such as slimming injections have risks and side effects that must not be ignored," warned the Federal Association of German Pharmacists' Associations recently, listing these: Headaches, nausea, diarrhea and exhaustion. Now doctors are pointing out a serious side effect.
The injections, which are also used to treat type 2 diabetes, may well lead to an increase in pregnancies. This is because the weight reduction improves fertility. In English-speaking countries, the phenomenon is known as "Ozempic babies".
The active ingredients in the injections are intended to curb the appetite and increase the feeling of satiety. These are so-called GLP-1 receptors. They bind to
"Many severely overweight women underestimate the effects of the therapy on their cycle: a weight reduction of just five to ten per cent can normalize ovulation," explains Ute Schäfer-Graf, senior physician at the Berlin Diabetes Centre for Pregnant Women at St. Joseph Hospital, from the German Diabetes Association (DDG).
Injections can also impair the effect of the pill
Safe contraception is therefore important for women who do not wish to have children and who use these pre-filled syringes. However, the injections could also impair the effect of the pill, for example due to side effects such as vomiting, diarrhea or because the stomach empties more slowly. The Drug Commission of the German Medical Association also points this out.
According to the DDG statement, it is not only weight loss that has an effect on fertility, but also the improvement in insulin sensitivity and the stabilization of the hormone balance. The medication could also help women with diabetes and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder. It is therefore a "promising option" for women with an unfulfilled desire to have children, says Schäfer-Graf.
EU authority warns: Do not use during pregnancy
However, it is very important not to use the preparation during pregnancy and breastfeeding. If you want to have a child, you should stop taking the medication at least two months beforehand, writes the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Animal studies have shown effects on the development of the embryo
