ÖSV women’s relay team disappoints at home World Cup

The Austrians were unable to keep up, especially in the cross-country ski run, and were immediately left behind by the starting skier Zdouc. The 30-year-old came to the first exchange in 17th place in the field of 19 after three reloads, 1:57.5 minutes behind. "That was a day to forget," she admitted in the ORF interview. Gandler brought the ÖSV quartet up to 14th place with a reload, relay debutant Andexer then delivered an appealing performance up to the last two targets, but then had to go into the penalty loop and handed over in 15th place. Local hero Lisa Hauser made up two places as the final skier.