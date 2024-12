After apartment fire: 92-year-old taken to hospital

The sirens sounded in the Tyrolean capital at around 3.45 pm. "After a fire alarm went off, a fire department was called to an apartment belonging to a 92-year-old Austrian", according to the police. Due to a massive smoke leak, the firefighters were only able to enter the apartment with heavy breathing protection. However, an extinguishing attack was no longer necessary. "However, appropriate safety and ventilation measures were implemented," said the executive.