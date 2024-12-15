The music stars and their love for the “Steirische”

In Styria, you don't need to worry about the next generation," promises Herbert Pixner at his concert in Weiz, looking into the audience with a broad grin. There are a conspicuous number of children and young people sitting in the front rows, gazing lovingly at the exceptional artist from South Tyrol. Whether at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Salzburg Festspielhaus or the Stronach-Saal in Weiz, his concerts are always sold out.