From Pixner to Seer
The music stars and their love for the “Steirische”
Herbert Pixner plays on a Styrian harmonica made by Andreas Jamnik. Andreas Gabalier, the Seer and Melissa Naschenweng take up the Strasser harmonica. The signal effect is enormous.
In Styria, you don't need to worry about the next generation," promises Herbert Pixner at his concert in Weiz, looking into the audience with a broad grin. There are a conspicuous number of children and young people sitting in the front rows, gazing lovingly at the exceptional artist from South Tyrol. Whether at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Salzburg Festspielhaus or the Stronach-Saal in Weiz, his concerts are always sold out.
"Herbert Pixner has brought the 'Steirische' to the big music stage," enthuses Gamlitz harmonica maker Andreas Jamnik about the phenomenon that is Pixner, who he has been supplying with the "Steirische" for years and has thus become the company's figurehead.
There is no money for good advertising
The harmonica maker swears that his advertising medium has to queue up and pay for a new instrument just like any other customer. "We're friends, but Herbert doesn't get any money for advertising."
Graz-based harmonica manufacturer Ernst Strasser also benefits from many prominent musicians. Whether Andreas Gabalier, Melissa Naschenweng, the Seer or the Pagger Buam - they all reach for the "Strasser Styrian", of which 20 models are delivered all over the world every week. Strasser appreciates the signal effect the musicians have on his 25-person company. Special requests are fulfilled during the night shift.
Florian Silbereisen fights for Graz-based company
Florian Silbereisen, for example, ordered a fluorescent harmonica made with countless Swarovksi stones for just one show appearance. Ernstl Strasser does it out of long-standing friendship, but also in awareness of the advertising power of his TV stars. Hardly anyone knows that Silbereisen was once a regular at the Graz trade fair and played the harmonica on the Strasser stand for years as a youngster.
Out of solidarity, the German show host even fights with the TV producers for the logo on his harmonica: "I won't have it taped off, because Strasser is the name for the Styrian accordion." You couldn't wish for more advertising.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.