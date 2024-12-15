Rear-wheel drive! 500 HP!
Super wide: Renault brings back the R5 Turbo!
The Renault 5 Turbo is not one of the bestsellers, but nevertheless one of the great icons in the history of the French brand. Now comes its successor, a much quieter but also much more powerful electric vehicle.
The R5 Turbo 3E, which has now been officially announced, is visually in the tradition of the R5 Turbo from the 1980s, but the new version is electric. Renault boss Luca de Meo has now announced in an Amazon Prime documentary on the history of the brand that the top model of the small car series is coming. He did not give a launch date, but the market launch could probably take place as early as 2025.
The wide-bodied and spoiler-armored R5 Turbo 3E could already be seen as a study at the Paris Motor Show in 2022. However, a road-going version was not officially announced at the time.
The production version with numerous carbon components has two electric motors with a combined output of more than 500 hp, significantly outperforming the Alpine A290 (160 kW/218 hp) built on the same technical basis. Both motors are located on the rear axle - so instead of the all-wheel drive common in most e-sports cars, there is pure rear-wheel drive.
Acceleration from zero to 100 km/h should be possible in 3.5 seconds. This makes the electric car significantly more powerful and quicker than its role model: the first Turbo needed just under 7 seconds to reach triple digits on the speedometer with 160 PS.
The Golf GTI competitor was built in two generations from 1980 to 1985 and the price of the sports car was almost five times higher than that of the base model R5. Transferred to today, this would mean a six-figure sum for the new edition.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
