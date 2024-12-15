Super wide: Renault brings back the R5 Turbo!

The R5 Turbo 3E, which has now been officially announced, is visually in the tradition of the R5 Turbo from the 1980s, but the new version is electric. Renault boss Luca de Meo has now announced in an Amazon Prime documentary on the history of the brand that the top model of the small car series is coming. He did not give a launch date, but the market launch could probably take place as early as 2025.