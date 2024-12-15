Finally understanding what is required

The "Krone" reported that the Turkish-red-pink negotiations have revealed that they want to step up their game when it comes to integration. For example, parents of pupils who refuse to integrate will be threatened with sanctions and the minimum income will be linked to integration courses. However, eleven weeks after the parliamentary elections, it remains to be seen whether the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS will even agree on the "Zuckerl" coalition.