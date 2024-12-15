"Krone" commentary
Finally understanding what is required
The "Krone" reported that the Turkish-red-pink negotiations have revealed that they want to step up their game when it comes to integration. For example, parents of pupils who refuse to integrate will be threatened with sanctions and the minimum income will be linked to integration courses. However, eleven weeks after the parliamentary elections, it remains to be seen whether the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS will even agree on the "Zuckerl" coalition.
In Styria, on the other hand, where elections were held three weeks ago, much more progress has been made in forming a government. Negotiations are reaching the finishing line and on Thursday, Federal President Van der Bellen will have to announce a blue candidate as the new governor of Styria in the Hofburg.
Mario Kunasek, FPÖ Minister of Defense in the Kurz-Strache government, will become the first blue state governor outside of Carinthia with the ÖVP as his partner. The new government - motto "Strong Styria, secure future" - has prescribed a strict integration policy for itself and the state.
There are increasing signs that those in power finally understand and deliver what the voice of the Austrians demands: a policy that sets clear rules for those who have moved here, whether invited or not. And which also strictly monitors compliance with these rules.
Have a nice Sunday with your "Krone"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.