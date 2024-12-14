Curbing expectations
Do not publish! Schwarz: “It’s not going to play out”
Marco Schwarz returns to the World Cup slalom in Val d'Isere on Sunday after a break of almost a year. The Carinthian spoke to the "Krone" in France about his comeback, what lessons he has learned and what he particularly missed.
The "Krone" reports from Val d'Isere
"Krone": Marco, you're back. But earlier than expected, right?
Marco Schwarz: Earlier is always better, especially with regard to the start number. But the goal was always Alta Badia. I realized this week that I no longer had to think so much, that I could just go for it without having to feel my body. That was the deciding factor for me to start now.
Is it tingling already?
Yes, definitely. It's been a year since I stood in the start house. So the anticipation is huge.
How does it feel?
That fits quite well. Of course I still need my training days. I had three days with the team, which were very positive. But of course I'm aware that I need the sessions so that I can compete for the win or right at the front. The skiing fits. I no longer have to think about how my body is feeling. The other things will come with practice. It's important that I start racing again, because it's completely different to training. That's why I'm fully motivated.
How do you feel your way up to it?
The focus for Val d'Isere is now on the slalom. If there was an option (for a start, editor's note), it would only have been the slalom. Next week I want to train giant slalom on good, hard slopes and would like to take part in both races in Alta Badia. But I have to see from day to day, also how I'm doing with the race load, that's a situation of its own where the pressure is higher, where you push yourself more to the limit. Now, after the training sessions, neither my knee nor my lower back have reacted. That's very positive.
Now, after the training sessions, neither the knee nor the lower back has reacted. That's very positive.
Marco Schwarz
Will the start be emotional?
I don't think so. I can still remember the last comeback, when I got emotional when I stood on the podium again for the first time. That was a unique situation when you look back on everything you've been through and everything that went into getting back there.
How good is it to be back in the team again?
Very much. It was a good step when I started training in the snow. The rehab training dragged on, I spent a lot of time alone in the gym. The first time on the snow was mega, but the program with the guys in the afternoon and evening really got to me last year.
Until your injury, you were one of the top skiers and a strong contender in the overall World Cup. What can we realistically expect from you in the coming weeks?
I'm not going to be at the front in all disciplines again straight away. I'll have to cut back a bit myself. But that's quite normal after an injury. It's important that I get into racing practice, collect training days and always listen carefully to my body and get back into the rhythm. I also have to give myself breaks this season. Then you'll see. It can happen quickly that you're back at the top, but a lot has to come together.
It's not going to happen that I'll be at the front in all disciplines straight away. I'll have to cut back a bit myself.
Der Kärntner über gebremste Erwartungen
So it's better to lower your expectations first.
In any case. I also have to lower my own expectations. I have a bit of a comparison from the training sessions, and in the race it's a different situation again. So far the performances have been okay. It has to make sense, otherwise it doesn't help.
If you have learned a lesson from last year, what was it?you always learn and develop in a situation like this. The program was very tight last season. I always had the feeling that I was still fresh. But I think you have to get to grips with your body a bit better when you're on a program like that and plan your rest days well and make better use of them.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.