Do not publish! Schwarz: “It’s not going to play out”

How do you feel your way up to it?

The focus for Val d'Isere is now on the slalom. If there was an option (for a start, editor's note), it would only have been the slalom. Next week I want to train giant slalom on good, hard slopes and would like to take part in both races in Alta Badia. But I have to see from day to day, also how I'm doing with the race load, that's a situation of its own where the pressure is higher, where you push yourself more to the limit. Now, after the training sessions, neither my knee nor my lower back have reacted. That's very positive.