Siegendorf case
ÖVP demands resignation of mayor
The sporting and financial plight of ASV Siegendorf has been the subject of political debate for weeks. Mayor Rita Stenger (SPÖ) has now also been confronted with a call for her resignation.
From a sporting point of view, ASV Siegendorf will only play junior football in the future. The club is seeking reorganization proceedings due to debts amounting to EUR 175,000 and has stopped playing in the Regionalliga Ost. This follows a dispute with former president and financial backer Peter Krenmayr, who wants to sue for a loan of 185,000 euros in court. Politically, the case is causing a stir.
Association has turned down financial aid from the state
Following the departure of Krenmayr, the local council promised the club financial aid of 40,000 euros to maintain the infrastructure and youth operations. An "earmarked needs allocation" of 140,000 euros was also to be provided by the state. Following criticism from the ÖVP and FPÖ, the association wants to forego the state subsidy.
ÖVP municipal party chairman sees failure on the part of the head of the municipality
The ÖVP Siegendorf is now blaming Mayor Rita Stenger (SPÖ) for the "financial catastrophe" of ASV Siegendorf and is even suggesting possible misinformation. To make matters worse, the ÖVP announced in a press release that the municipality could probably be left with the mountain of debt for the grandstand and canteen. ÖVP municipal party chairman Bernd Pichlbauer is calling for the mayor to resign immediately. "It's not enough to duck away."
Mayor: ÖVP turns the population into a political pawn
"I didn't do anything wrong, I just implemented a unanimous municipal council resolution, which the ÖVP also agreed to," counters Stenger, "I'm certainly not resigning." The fact that the municipality is losing money as a result of the restructuring process sought by the association is bitter, but they are in a good financial position and have helped an association and its members. "The ÖVP would be better advised not to turn the population into a political pawn just because they listen to the calls of the provincial party," said Stenger.
High costs for repayments
In any case, the building lease agreement runs until the end of 2048. The cost of the repayments: 50,000 euros per year. Money that the municipality and ASV have shared to date. In addition, the municipality has pre-financed 86,000 euros for the canceled "needs-based allocation".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
