Underground tunnels
Israeli air force attacks targets in Syria again
Israel's air force has stepped up its attacks on targets in Syria. Up to 40 attacks were recorded on Saturday night alone. A weapons depot, a military airport and underground tunnels were hit, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The majority were recorded in the area around Qalamun, around 90 kilometers north of the Syrian capital Damascus. Since the fall of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, the Israeli air force has repeatedly attacked military facilities in the country. Recently, however, a scientific institute was destroyed.
The Israeli army did not want to comment on the latest reports, but stated that it wanted to ensure that the military equipment left behind by the Syrian army did not fall into the hands of extremists (see video above). The armed forces have also occupied the buffer zone between Israel and Syria on the Golan Heights.
Thousands celebrated at Friday prayers
The military sites attacked are mostly located in and around Damascus.
As reported, the decades-long violent rule of the Assad family came to an end around a week ago. The dictator fled the country. The new rulers appointed a transitional government that promised to protect the rights of all Syrians.
For the first Friday prayers since the fall, thousands of people gathered in several Syrian cities to celebrate in the streets. In Damascus, the crowd gathered at the famous Umayyad Mosque. Many waved the flag of the Syrian democracy movement of 2011, which has now been taken over by the transitional government.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.