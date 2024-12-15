The Siegendorf case
“The whole thing is a bad joke”
Delusions of grandeur? Incompetence? Or even a political issue between ex-president and mayor? The end of ASV Siegendorf in the Eastern Football League is a case for the liquidator, but soon the courts will have to deal with it. One thing is certain: there are almost only losers. Led by Krems, who lost their winter crown due to the cancellation of the Siegendorf games and slipped from first place to fifth. The mood in the league is boiling.
"It was a hiccup on Friday when the withdrawal was announced," said Krems chairman Georg Stierschneider, shaking his head, "first it was said that everything would stay the same, then the games were taken out. If the association doesn't know its own rules, it should think about it." In the end, a rule was applied that dates back to the time when the Bundesliga was a ten-team league.
"Strange, because everyone played against Siegendorf anyway, they always fielded their best line-up and home advantage hardly plays a role in the Eastern League," said Stierschneider. Coach Jochen Fallmann's team is now suddenly one point ahead and one point behind the "new" fall champions Donaufeld in fifth place. "We still feel like the fall champions. That's what we have to say to our new sponsors. Nobody will pay me for the disadvantage I've suffered, neither Siegendorf nor the association will step in. "First Bruck, now SiegendorfThe situation in the basement of the table is more dramatic. Traiskirchen are suddenly closer to the relegation zone with three points less after the 5:1 was overturned, and their goal difference is now negative. "We worked hard for the win and deserved it. It's simply extremely unfair," grumbled manager Manuel Trost.
Leobendorf slipped from 11th to 13th place, putting them third from last. "The whole thing is a bad joke," says section manager Franz Ondrejicka, unable to believe it, "it has affected almost everyone in the bottom half, only Viktoria has fallen on the butter side." He asks the legitimate question: "First Bruck, now Siegendorf - if an Ostliga club quits in the middle of the championship every two years, something is wrong." At least Leobendorf have two ex-Siegendorf players in Pester and Svoboda - they can now use them in the relegation battle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
