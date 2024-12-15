A crib, lovingly created by hand

Alois Rinderer no longer knows exactly how many nativity scenes he has built. "It must have been over 50," he says. Contrary to expectations, however, he only owns a few. "There are only two at home, one of which is a larger house crib. I have borrowed two others." He has given away most of his creations - some of them as wedding presents. He is particularly proud of one work that was created entirely from demolition wood. "It was all old wood. We cut each stick separately," he recalls.