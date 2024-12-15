Special loan
A crib, lovingly created by hand
Just in time for the start of Advent, Alois Rinderer and Alfred Brunold set up their masterpiece in the Bischofshaus in Feldkirch. It will remain there until February 2.
"It's an oriental nativity scene that we built back in the summer of 2014," says Alois Rinderer from the Dornbirn Nativity Scene Association. The lovingly designed home for Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus had spent the past few years in a chest and now shines in new splendor. The crib and the matching figurines from Val Gardena, which Alois Rinderer purchased in South Tyrol in the summer, will be on display in the Diocesan House until Candlemas.
But how did the duo get the honor of providing the Bishop of Feldkirch with a nativity scene? "It is a tradition that this task is always taken on by the association that organizes the conference of the regional crib association. As we are doing this next year, it was already clear in the summer that we needed a suitable crib for December," reports Alois Rinderer.
The Dornbirn native came to the crib-making association like a virgin to a child: "My wife had actually signed up for a course. But when she didn't have time, she sent me," says the pensioner with a laugh. That was 31 years ago - and Alois Rinderer has been a member of the association ever since, has held the position of chairman in the meantime and has been a member of the association management since 2016, together with three other hobbyists.
Alois Rinderer no longer knows exactly how many nativity scenes he has built. "It must have been over 50," he says. Contrary to expectations, however, he only owns a few. "There are only two at home, one of which is a larger house crib. I have borrowed two others." He has given away most of his creations - some of them as wedding presents. He is particularly proud of one work that was created entirely from demolition wood. "It was all old wood. We cut each stick separately," he recalls.
However, Alois Rinderer also counts the Oriental specimen, which has found its temporary home with the bishop, among his particularly successful works. "I used a soft fiberboard and roots to build this nativity scene. The whole thing is plastered with Malter, a mixture of sawdust, chalk, sanding dust and glue water," explains the expert. Once the basic plaster has been applied, the crib is painted in powder paint - or painted, as "non-cripplers" would say. Finally, the botany is attached and lighting is installed.
But a nativity scene is not quite as quick and easy to build as it may sound. On the contrary: thirteen course evenings, each lasting three hours, are planned for the participants of the building courses offered twice a year by the Dornbirn Nativity Scene Association. The first two workshops start in February, the others in August.
Alpine nativity scenes are all the rage
Nobody needs to have any previous knowledge. It is not wrong to have a rough idea of the design you want. "Most of the participants already know in advance what the finished building should look like. We give instructions and then help with the framing and material cutting." The absolute hit with the Kripplers is the Alpine version. "Oriental and root nativity scenes are built much less frequently," says Alois Rinderer.
Local houses and stables as a model
Unlike the bishop's crib, a wooden panel and shingles are used to build an Alpine crib. The buildings are modeled on local farmhouses and stables. The oriental versions, on the other hand, are more reminiscent of simpler buildings, such as those found in the interior of Morocco.
The oriental nativity scene by Alois Rinderer and Alfred Brunold certainly seems to please the bishop. "Around 50 hours of loving handiwork went into this extraordinary work of art. A heartfelt thank you for this beautiful loan," commented the head shepherd on Instagram.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.