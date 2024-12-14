“That’s a shame for this laid-back league”

Coach Sepp Michorl enjoyed the Saturday. Also the "newly" won Ostliga winter crown? "It's all well and good for us, but it's just a snapshot. It's all very close together." That was the case before. But now Siegendorf stopped playing due to financial difficulties, all of ASV's results were canceled and Donaufeld jumped from fifth to first place because they were the only team in the top flight (besides the Young Violets) not to lose any points. There had been a 2-1 defeat in Burgenland. "It was after the Cup highlight against Rapid, we weren't ready and we were poor," said Michorl, who emphasized after the next club failure: "Shouldn't happen. It's a shame for this laid-back league, it's not good for soccer and ultimately it's not good for anyone."