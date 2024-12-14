After Siegendorf's exit
“That’s a shame for this laid-back league”
Donaufeld coach Sepp Michorl is only partially happy about the winter crown after Siegendorf's defeat. The "loss" has also tarnished the image of the Ostliga. Viktoria coach Toni Polster also finds it sad that another club in the third-highest division has dropped out.
First a visit to the thermal baths in Oberlaa. Then the Perchtenlauf on the sports field, where the players served punch...
Coach Sepp Michorl enjoyed the Saturday. Also the "newly" won Ostliga winter crown? "It's all well and good for us, but it's just a snapshot. It's all very close together." That was the case before. But now Siegendorf stopped playing due to financial difficulties, all of ASV's results were canceled and Donaufeld jumped from fifth to first place because they were the only team in the top flight (besides the Young Violets) not to lose any points. There had been a 2-1 defeat in Burgenland. "It was after the Cup highlight against Rapid, we weren't ready and we were poor," said Michorl, who emphasized after the next club failure: "Shouldn't happen. It's a shame for this laid-back league, it's not good for soccer and ultimately it's not good for anyone."
Siegendorf's relegation battle has also left its mark. Viktoria, who lost 6-2 at home, benefited from their rivals' loss of points. "We'll take it. But if you're too happy to make up ground because something bad happened to someone else, that wouldn't be the fairest idea from a sporting point of view," says coach Toni Polster. "Siegendorf was an enrichment for the league. Why does something like this always have to happen? That's sad."
Also for Mauerwerk, which itself often causes a stir - and now "fell" for the 1:0 home win. The game took place in mid-August, when Peter Krenmayr was still Siegendorf's president. Before the 64-year-old, who accuses his successors of mismanagement, became managing director of rivals Mauerwerk...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.