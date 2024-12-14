Feller fails to see the finish line in fourth race

Feller's misery continued in his fourth start of the season. While last year's slalom World Cup winner was already eliminated in the first run at the start in Sölden (giant slalom), he at least made it to the second run in Levi (slalom) - where he was once again thwarted by a single thread. One week later in Gurgl (slalom), he finally managed to score his first World Cup points. With bib number six, Feller tackled Clement Noel's outstanding best time in the first run and remained close on the Frenchman's heels at the first intermediate time. A few seconds later, however, the Fieberbrunner's working day came to an end.