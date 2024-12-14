Still without points
Feller fails to see the finish line in fourth race
No way! Manuel Feller also missed the finish line in the fourth race, the Tyrolean was also eliminated in the giant slalom in Val d'Isere - as in the three previous starts of the season - and thus remains without points.
Feller had already made one or two mistakes too many in the first run and the Tyrolean finished 1.70 seconds behind half-time leader Marco Odermatt.
Bad snowmaker
The Tyrolean was correspondingly energetic in the second run, but suffered from poor visibility and missed the gate after making a mistake at the transition into the steep slope.
Feller's misery continued in his fourth start of the season. While last year's slalom World Cup winner was already eliminated in the first run at the start in Sölden (giant slalom), he at least made it to the second run in Levi (slalom) - where he was once again thwarted by a single thread. One week later in Gurgl (slalom), he finally managed to score his first World Cup points. With bib number six, Feller tackled Clement Noel's outstanding best time in the first run and remained close on the Frenchman's heels at the first intermediate time. A few seconds later, however, the Fieberbrunner's working day came to an end.
And the 32-year-old was not exactly blessed with luck in the French Alps either. The anger about the fourth retirement in the fourth race was clearly audible on TV, Feller slid into the finish area cursing - but once again without any spoils ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
