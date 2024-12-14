Drone sightings
Donald Trump demands: “Shoot them down!”
For weeks, drone sightings in the US states of New Jersey and New York have puzzled the authorities. Some unmanned flying objects have even hovered over military installations. The population is unsettled.
US Department of Defense spokeswoman Sabrina Singh explained days ago in Washington that these are not American military drones - the Pentagon also has "no evidence at this time that these activities are from a foreign organization or adversary".
Local law enforcement authorities were investigating the matter and US military facilities had "at no time" been threatened.
Heated speculation on the internet
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas made a special appearance on CNN to calm things down. "We know of no threat or nefarious activity," he said. It often happens "that people who think they see drones actually see small planes".
Even teenagers could buy a drone and take to the skies, the minister said.
However, videos of the mysterious bright lights in the sky are spreading rapidly on social media and causing heated speculation. Theories online range from espionage and secret military exercises to extraterrestrial life. Some claim to have spotted drones that were "as big as a car" (see video below).
Trump: "Can this happen without the government's knowledge?"
Donald Trump has now also joined the debate. "Mysterious drone sightings all over the country. Can this really be happening without the knowledge of our government? I don't think so," wrote the US President-elect on the Truth Social platform, which he co-founded.
"Inform the public - and do it now. Otherwise they'll shoot it down!", Trump demanded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
