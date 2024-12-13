“Good Bye, Lenin!” director Becker has died

Co-founder of the production company "X Filme"

He founded the production company "X Filme" with Tom Tykwer, Dani Levy and Stefan Arndt. He made the tragicomedy "Das Leben ist eine Baustelle" with Jürgen Vogel, and the satire "Ich und Kaminski", based on the novel of the same name by Austrian bestselling author Daniel Kehlmann, was once again about deception.