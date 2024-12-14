"Something's not right"
If Herbert Hauser from Carinthia had driven past the scene of the accident just minutes later, a child would have lost her life.
Herbert Hauser and his father-in-law Friedrich Dohr had actually planned to take the trailer out to collect firewood a week later: "But the weather was fine, it was just right," the two of them recall, who were in the right place at the right time on that October day.
While driving, Hauser notices a quad bike in the corner of his eye: "I knew something was wrong!" The very next moment, a soaking wet girl (10) climbs up the steep embankment: "She pointed into the stream and cried," says the 56-year-old machine operator in an interview with Krone. The child's nine-year-old cousin was unconscious under the water: "At a moment like that, you just work," explains Hauser, who has lived in St. Margarethen in Lavanttal for 20 years.
Hauser has not given up hope
Without further ado, he pulls the girl out of the water, over the embankment with the help of his father-in-law, and begins first aid measures: "I didn't feel a pulse - at first I thought she was dead," Hauser recounts the crucial seconds. Not giving up hope, the 56-year-old resuscitated the child at the side of the road while Dohr alerted the emergency services. "Suddenly she moved her eyes!" For weeks to come, the two men were asked about their heroic deed - but the lifesavers also received messages of thanks from the relieved family.
It was fate that we were driving past the scene of the accident at that precise moment. The girl's time was not over yet!
Girl is well again after coma
Taken to hospital by the ambulance, the nine-year-old was initially in an artificial deep sleep for some time: "She's fine now, I saw her waving from the car the other day." If Hauser and Dohr had not accidentally decided to drive into the forest to fetch wood that day, and if Hauser had not noticed the signs of an accident, the little girl would probably have been beyond help.
Awarded the Cross of Honor
"I have to admit, I didn't sleep well for a few days - I've never experienced anything like this before," says Hauser, who was awarded the Cross of Honor by the state of Carinthia for his courageous intervention. The 56-year-old's deeds will also be honored at the Lifesaving Gala.
The "Krone", together with ORF and the Federal Chancellery, selects "Austria's Heroes and Heroines". The award winners will be presented on 16.12. at 21.15 on ORF 2.
