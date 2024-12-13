Budget deficit: the hole is getting bigger and bigger

Austria has until mid-January to submit its own package of measures to the EU Commission. The Commission will evaluate it and recommend to the Economic and Financial Affairs Council whether or not it should initiate an excessive deficit procedure (EDP) against Austria. If Austria does not submit anything, an EDP is automatically initiated. Depending on the duration of the restructuring path (four or seven years), the extent to which Austria must tighten its belt will then be determined. The Fiscal Council intends to present new, concrete figures on Monday.