“New” Westbahn line celebrates comeback on Sunday

The Tullnerfeld region was hit hard on a Friday the 13th, recalled ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä. This meant not only ÖBB, but also thousands of households and businesses that had lost their belongings in the flood. This Friday, the 13th, is a "lucky day" on which the reopening of the western line can be announced. Matthä also addressed a "thank you to the passengers" for their patience. He also referred to the employees who made the "Christmas miracle" and the return to maximum speed a reality.