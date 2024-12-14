Plunged into a canal
Hunter and son save the life of toddler (2)
Two-year-old Asna fell into an underground water channel while playing in Peuerbach (Upper Austria). Kurt Koller and his thirteen-year-old son pulled her out of the depths just in time. Now the lifesavers are being honored for their heroic deed.
Two-year-old Asna is alive - and that is a true Christmas miracle. Hunter Kurt Koller and his son (13) pulled the toddler out of a weir she had fallen into while playing just in time. Now the lifesavers are being honored for their courageous actions.
One after the other: This September, little Asna and her family in Peuerbach took advantage of a late summer's day to go for a walk along the Leithenbach stream. Parts of the water are channeled underground to a small power station. And it was into this underground channel that the two-year-old fell while playing.
Rescue via manhole cover
"Her father immediately screamed for help," says Kurt Koller (44). The hunter and his son were in the right place at the right time. The watercourse under the forest floor is torrential and pitch-black, but Koller knew what to do: together with his son, he ran to a hidden manhole cover of a maintenance shaft, lifted it and helped Asna out of the depths. The two-year-old survived the accident almost unharmed.
Guardian angels helped together
Several guardian angels were at work: around 200 meters after the accident site, the watercourse flows into the power station - there would probably have been no rescue for the two-year-old. What's more, not many people would have found the hidden manhole cover immediately. Koller did, because: "This is my hunting ground. That's how I knew where it was." The hunter and his family are now being honored for their heroic deed at a gala by ORF and "Krone".
Incidentally, the rescuers were out walking in the forest on this late summer's day because their son was collecting natural materials to make a nativity scene. A true Christmas miracle.
Lifesavers on TV
"Lifesavers 2024 - Austria's heroes and heroines" - to be shown on Monday, December 16, at 9.20 pm on ORF 2
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.