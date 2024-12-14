Hunter and son save the life of toddler (2)

Guardian angels helped together

Several guardian angels were at work: around 200 meters after the accident site, the watercourse flows into the power station - there would probably have been no rescue for the two-year-old. What's more, not many people would have found the hidden manhole cover immediately. Koller did, because: "This is my hunting ground. That's how I knew where it was." The hunter and his family are now being honored for their heroic deed at a gala by ORF and "Krone".