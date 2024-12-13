60-hour week
AK success: 9000 euros won for chambermaid
The Carinthian Chamber of Labor has won 9,000 euros for a chambermaid who was employed in a hotel and had worked significantly more than she earned!
Although a chambermaid, who also works in service, worked up to 60 hours a week, she was only marginally registered for three months. And this without knowing about the incorrect registration. In addition, the woman from Hungary did not have health insurance. Lawyer Nina Schober from the AK district office in Villach explains: "The legal requirements are clear here. Marginal employment only exists if the income does not exceed 518.44 euros per month (2024). With a working week of 60 hours, this is simply impossible."
As the hotel company had not provided her with the monthly payslips to which she was entitled, the employee was unable to check that the payments she had received were correct. Furthermore, the employment relationship was terminated by the employer without notice and declared as a termination by mutual consent. "The employer violated the law on several occasions here. The woman was unable to check the circumstances, so the employer took full advantage of her ignorance", Schober continues.
"If you suspect irregularities, contact our experts immediately, our service is free of charge for all employees."
Günther Goach, AK-Präsident
With the help of the Chamber of Labor, it was possible to obtain compensation of around 9,000 euros (gross). This sum includes outstanding payments for overtime, extra hours, vacation and Christmas bonuses as well as compensation for dismissal. In addition, the registration with the social insurance agency was corrected.
AK President Goach appeals to all employers "to adhere to the legal requirements. And this case is an example of how important it is to protect employees and the serious consequences that misconduct by employers can have."
