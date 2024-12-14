Crime thriller for children: young author invites you to a haunted castle

"I quite like being an artist - above all I like doing readings, that's what you should do as an author," says the 15-year-old young author, bursting with energy in an interview with the "Krone". The pupil at the CHS in Villach, where he attends the art course, is not only creative in his free time, he is also a bit of a sportsman: "I play a lot of soccer, like to read and do handicrafts and drawing - anything that has to do with art." The 15-year-old is also active in the theater: "I play in the TURBO Theater and have my own radio show there with a colleague. We're currently rehearsing for a play that will premiere in February."