Major operation in Graz
Woman and cat rescued from burning apartment
A woman in Graz was extremely lucky on Friday morning: a fire broke out on her balcony shortly before six o'clock, presumably caused by a fan heater. The Graz fire department was able to rescue the occupant and her cat from the apartment unharmed.
At 5.49 a.m., the alarm was raised at the Graz professional fire department - a balcony in an apartment building on Bahnhofstraße in Graz-Straßgang was on fire.
"A team wearing breathing protection entered the apartment and extinguished the fire; in addition to the internal attack, an external attack was also carried out with a C-pipe," reported the emergency services. The smoke from the fire was forced out of the stairwell and the smoky areas using a high-performance fan.
The occupant was rescued from the apartment and treated, and her cat was also unharmed. A total of 23 men and five vehicles were deployed.
Cause investigation not yet complete
The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated by the police, but it seems likely that the fire started from a fan heater.
Head of Operations Philipp Goldner takes the incident as an opportunity to keep a close eye on candles and decorative materials, which are often highly flammable, especially during the Christmas season: "Burning candles and open lights should never be left unattended. Another key rule is that there should be no flammable materials near heat sources. The high radiant heat can ignite objects even at a distance from the flame."
