A crowd of old stars on the indoor pitch

Next Saturday, December 21, starting at 1 p.m., eight teams will set the floor of the Sporthalle Hard alight. A touch of Stadthalle magic in the middle of Vorarlberg! The names alone will make the hearts of indoor fishing fans beat faster. An excerpt: Andreas Herzog, Toni Polster (as coach), world champion Klaus Augenthaler, Maurizio Gaudinho, Radoslav Gilewicz, world champion Hansi Pflügler, Horst Hrubesch, Otto Konrad, Bernd Wehmeyer, Michael Sternkopf, Stefan Maierhofer.