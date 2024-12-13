Vorteilswelt
Criticism of athletes

Eliasch warns ÖSV: “Always better to be there”

Nachrichten
13.12.2024 07:18

FIS President Johan Eliasch has issued a warning to the Austrian Ski Association and warned against going it alone. The 62-year-old also addressed the current dispute over marketing plans. He criticized the protest letter, which was also signed by 71 athletes, and claimed that some of them did not even know that their name was on it. 

0 Kommentare

The dispute surrounding the centralization of marketing rights and a multi-million euro offer from the financial company "CVC" has recently caused a stir in the ski circus. This is why FIS President Eliasch has now taken a stand in an interview with "Blick" and also addressed the ÖSV. 

"It is always better to be involved in a project like this. That has always proven to be the right thing to do," he warns Austria. The ÖSV is taking legal action against the FIS's centralization plans. "We have to accept that they have chosen this path," explains the Swede dryly.

"Some didn't even know their name was on it"
The 62-year-old also wanted to clarify a few things regarding the "CVC" case and the associated protest letter, which was also signed by 71 athletes. "Constructive criticism is always welcome, but it must be based on facts and justified. And so far it's just general complaints. I don't know what about," criticizes Eliasch. 

Mikaela Shiffrin (left) and Marco Schwarz (right) have also signed the letter to Johan Eliasch (center). (Bild: GEPA)
Mikaela Shiffrin (left) and Marco Schwarz (right) have also signed the letter to Johan Eliasch (center).
(Bild: GEPA)

He therefore approached some of the ski racers personally. "I spoke to them directly. Some didn't even know that their names were on these letters. Others didn't really understand what they had signed and what was going on," claims the FIS President.

With regard to the negotiations with "CVC", Eliasch emphasizes: "We didn't reject anything. But they clearly didn't do their homework. When I met with them, they knew nothing about our financial status, our balance sheet, our profit and loss account. They've never seen our strategic plan, even though it's on our website." Nevertheless, the Swede promises the greatest possible transparency and that the FIS will continue to examine all alternatives. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

