A bear got up close and personal with his ex-girlfriend

Bear mask instead of police station

As soon as he was released, he called his ex, blamed her for the pre-trial detention, insulted her savagely and threatened her with "You will suffer" or "Say goodbye to your children". She listened to him patiently, which seemed to make him even angrier, and reported him to the police. An officer told the man to come to the station in Eisenstadt immediately. So he drove off. "Her apartment is right on the way, I couldn't help myself," says the 33-year-old, who stopped and rang the woman's doorbell. Through the peephole, she saw a figure in a bear mask holding her license plates in his hand. Of course, the door remained closed. The bear trolled away, got into the car, rolled off and threw a Bengal on her vehicle. It burst into flames - a total loss.