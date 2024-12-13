“I will never leave Austria completely”

In the beginning, it was the classic trip to Lignano with my parents - the great freedom. Dad thought he was clever and we set off at three in the morning so we wouldn't have any traffic - thousands of others thought the same. Back then as a child, it was sensational to see the sea for the first time. And then came Greece. It was love at first sight. The best time I had there was when I was 20, when I also met my best friend, Ilias. We slept on the beach for weeks and went out on the boat almost every evening to fish for calamari. Often not even to catch anything, but more for the atmosphere. And that's when I learned that if you really like someone, you can - well, with a friend you can keep quiet and still communicate. That may sound very romantic and romanticized, but the truth is: what do you actually need? Back then, I had two swimming trunks, a toothbrush, a towel, my guitar and a writing pad with me. And we never got bored.