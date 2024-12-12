Granddaughter pregnant
Official: Joe and Jill Biden are to become great-grandparents
Outgoing US President Joe Biden has had an extremely tough few months politically, but now his wife Jill has confirmed the good news. The two will soon become great-grandparents. Their granddaughter Naomi Biden presented her baby bump on the day of the presidential election on November 5, but there has been no official announcement of her pregnancy to date.
At an event on women's health at the White House on Wednesday, 73-year-old Jill Biden commented on research into morning sickness. She said she was "particularly interested in this topic because my own granddaughter is going through it right now - because we're going to be great-grandparents," she said, earning a round of applause.
Baby bump photo posted
30-year-old Naomi Biden is the daughter of Joe Biden's son Hunter. On November 5, she posted a photo of herself and her baby bump on the online platform Instagram with the words "(We) voted". She married her husband Peter Neal in 2022 at a ceremony in the White House.
Naomi Biden was one of the relatives sitting in the Oval Office in July when 82-year-old Joe Biden announced in a speech to the nation that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. His decision not to run had been preceded by weeks of debate about his health and mental fitness.
Debate over act of mercy for Hunter Biden
Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter at the beginning of December, just a few weeks before the end of his term of office, although he had previously stated several times that he would not do so. This triggered fierce controversy in the USA.
Hunter Biden was found guilty in June for lying about his drug use when buying a gun and thus committing a criminal offense. In September, he pleaded guilty to tax evasion in a further trial. He was facing long prison sentences in both cases.
Hunter Biden is Joe Biden's son from his first marriage to Neilia, who was killed in a car accident in 1972.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
