Flood aid is paid out quickly

But a lot has already happened. "The aid payments are arriving. Help has already been provided in 16,000 cases of damage throughout the country," explained Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP), the provincial deputy responsible for disaster control, together with Katharina Schmid from the disaster fund. At the same time, the dam breaches along the Pielach, Traisen, Melk and Perschling rivers have been sustainably closed. Even if some damage commissions are still on the way: The fact remains that flood aid has been increased from 20 to 50 percent of the damage. In cases of particular hardship, even higher aid payments are available. So far, a total of 290 million euros has been paid out, 90 percent of which for damage to private residential buildings.