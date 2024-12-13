Flood disaster
Following the devastating flood disaster in Lower Austria in mid-September, 290 million euros in aid has been paid out so far. In addition, flood protection is now being further expanded.
Interim results: Three months ago, a devastating flood wave rolled through Lower Austria. The suffering and damage were enormous - the reconstruction work will take a long time, the emotional wounds are healing slowly.
Flood aid is paid out quickly
But a lot has already happened. "The aid payments are arriving. Help has already been provided in 16,000 cases of damage throughout the country," explained Stephan Pernkopf (ÖVP), the provincial deputy responsible for disaster control, together with Katharina Schmid from the disaster fund. At the same time, the dam breaches along the Pielach, Traisen, Melk and Perschling rivers have been sustainably closed. Even if some damage commissions are still on the way: The fact remains that flood aid has been increased from 20 to 50 percent of the damage. In cases of particular hardship, even higher aid payments are available. So far, a total of 290 million euros has been paid out, 90 percent of which for damage to private residential buildings.
But Pernkopf and the provincial government are not only concerned with dealing with the terrible flood disaster. At the same time, the expansion of flood protection is being driven forward at full speed. Priority is being given to immediate measures and acute renovations. Investments are also being made in Bisamberg and along the Krems and Thaya rivers. In Markersdorf and Prinzersdorf (22 million euros), flood protection measures are being brought forward, as are Rust-Michelhausen and the Taschelbach as well as the lower reaches of the Perschling.
