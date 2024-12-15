WIN A VIP EXPERIENCE
Experience the giant slalom at Semmering!
Experience the Ski World Cup up close and enjoy a unique day at Semmering. The exciting giant slalom will take place on December 28, 2024, and you can be there with the "Krone" and SPORTLAND NÖ - with an exclusive tour of the race track, VIP tickets and an unforgettable winter experience.
Semmering in Lower Austria will become a skiing paradise on December 28 and 29, when the popular winter sports destination will once again be transformed into a vibrant World Cup arena. The women's World Cup races in giant slalom and slalom will take place there. This major event traditionally attracts huge crowds to the Hirschenkogel region.
There, Wintersportverein Semmering President Franz Steiner and his team ensure that the women's Ski World Cup races, which take place every two years, are held in perfect slope conditions. And this has already become a tradition: Semmering-Hirschenkogel has been attracting spectators to the exciting winter competitions since 1995. The "Kronen Zeitung" is also a partner this year: the "Krone" house will be the focal point for many skiers, celebrities, politicians and winter sports fans. Together with partner "SPORTLAND Niederösterreich", there will also be an attractive prize package for amateur winter sports enthusiasts this year.
What awaits the winners
With a bit of luck, the winners will be able to join "our skiing legend" Michael Dorfmeister on the World Cup slope during the giant slalom on December 28. In addition to this special experience, two tickets for seats in the regional VIP area await the winners, where they can indulge in culinary delights in a cozy atmosphere. The parking card ensures a stress-free arrival and departure, so that the day is all about the World Cup.
In general, the supporting program at the Hirschenkogel offers unforgettable experiences for visitors against a thrilling backdrop. A visit to the Semmering region on December 28 and 29 should therefore be a fixed date in the diary for all ski enthusiasts. Then it will be: "A whole mountain in racing fever!"
Take part and win
With the "Krone" and SPORTLAND NÖ you now have the chance to win this exclusive VIP package. Simply fill out the form below and take your chance to be there on December 28th! The closing date for entries is December 22.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the Lower Austria newsletter of the "Krone" and not only receive the latest news from the Lower Austria editorial team from Monday to Friday, but also double your chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
