Experience the giant slalom at Semmering!

There, Wintersportverein Semmering President Franz Steiner and his team ensure that the women's Ski World Cup races, which take place every two years, are held in perfect slope conditions. And this has already become a tradition: Semmering-Hirschenkogel has been attracting spectators to the exciting winter competitions since 1995. The "Kronen Zeitung" is also a partner this year: the "Krone" house will be the focal point for many skiers, celebrities, politicians and winter sports fans. Together with partner "SPORTLAND Niederösterreich", there will also be an attractive prize package for amateur winter sports enthusiasts this year.